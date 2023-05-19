Ayushmann’s Father Pandit P Khurana Passed Away Today Morning

Live
Ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana passed away today morning. According to the sources, he was admitted to a Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab two days ago due to his heart disease. But he breathed his last in the morning and left Bollywood go shocked! He is survived by his wife and two sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti.
His last rites will be held at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm. Well, Aparshati Khurrana's spokesperson dropped an official statement and shared this sad news with media… "It's with our deep sadness to we inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss".
Pandit P Khurrana was a renowned astrologer and author who penned many books. Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti were very close to their father and left no occasion in showering love on him through social media…