B-town singer Arijit Singh turns composer with ‘Pagglait’

Playback singer Arijit Singh is set to take on a new role as music composer in the upcoming film 'Pagglait', starring Sanya Malhotra.

"I make my debut as a music composer with a project very close to my heart. I am honoured to serve music to the world. The endearing story of Sandhya of self-belief and triumph is much like my musical journey and I feel honoured to be associated with a special film like Pagglait," said Arijit.

Pagglait is the story of Sandhya (played by Sanya), who is struggling to mourn the death of her husband. She sets off on a path of self-discovery, to find her identity and purpose in life, even as she has to contend with a quirky joint family.

The film is directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

Pagglait is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.