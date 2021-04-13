Baba Sehgal’s Father Passes Away Fighting With Deadly Covid-19

Bollywood ace singer Baba Sehgal's father succumbed to Covid-19 and breathed his last today morning. Baba shared the news with all his fans through Instagram along with sharing a series of pics of his father.





Baba Sehgal shared a few pics of his father and shared the sad news with all his fans. In these pics and videos, he is seen smiling along with his father. He also wrote, "Dad left us today early morning. Please keep him in your prayers 🙏 stay safe & blessed".

Many Bollywood actors have offered condolences to Baba through the comments section. "Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Deepest condolences. Prayers." ZoaMorani dropped a heart emoji. While Actor Vir Das mentioned, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours." Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Sincere condolences Baba Sorry for your loss." Director Ken Ghosh said, "Sorry to hear that, Baba."

Recently Baba received his first dosage of vaccine and he dropped the pic on his Instagram page. "Got myself vaccinated today,

Guys !! Have a good day 🙏🙏".

Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the country and Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay LeelaBhansali, Tara Sutaria and a few others have been tested positive with this deadly virus recently. They are all recovered now after taking proper treatment.