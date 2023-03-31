‘Bathukamma’ Song In Salman And Pooja Hegde’s ‘Kisi Ka Bahi Kisi Ki Jaan’ Showcases The Cultural Vibe Of Telangana

With RRR winning the prestigious Oscar and Golden Globe Awards this year, the pride of the Telugu industry witnessed global attention. Even movies like Pushpa, Nani's Dasara and Karthikeya 2 are enough to prove the mettle of Tollywood. So, the makers of North are eyeing on the South subjects and that too the traditional ones to own the love of the South audience too. Even ace actor Salman Khan is also following the same formula and added the beautiful "Bathukamma…" song to his latest movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. As Venkatesh and Bhoomika are essaying prominent roles in this movie, the song also elevated the traditional roots of Telangana.



Along with Salman Khan, even Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde also shared the video of the "Bathukamma…" song and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, she also wrote, "Some #Bathukamma celebrations from and by your Buttabomma Song out now! http://bit.ly/BathukammaSong @BeingSalmanKhan @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @RaviBasrur @santoshvenky #AiraaAcharyaUdupi @hariniivaturi #SuchethaBasrur #VijayalaxmiMettinahole @Musicshabbir @AlwaysJani".

The song is all beautiful as Venkatesh, Bhoomika and Pooja are all seen celebrating the traditional and auspicious Bathukamma festival. They all looked awesome in classy attires and the singers Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur & Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole made the song hold that beautiful soul with their magical voices. Ravi Basrur's composition took it to the next level and from now on every Bathukamma gatherings will definitely have this song for sure!

Going with the earlier released teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on". The teaser is a complete action-packed one and raised the expectations on the movie.

Character Introduction:

• Salman Khan as Bhaijaan

• Venkatesh

• Pooja Hegde

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jassie Gill

• Raghav Juyal

• Siddharth Nigam

• Bhumika Chawla

• Bhagyashree

• Aasif Sheikh

• Shehnaaz Gill

• Abhimanyu Singh

• Vijender Singh

• Abdu Rozik

• Malvika Sharma

• Palak Tiwari

• Amrita Puri

Speaking about the details of this movie, it is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan will hit the big screens on 21st April, 2023!