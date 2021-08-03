Bell Bottom Trailer: Lara Dutta Looks Spectacular Essaying The Role Of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer is creating noise on social media with all its intriguing content. Our Khiladi actor is all set to play a spy role in this movie. Well, apart from Akshay's spectacular performance, one should also eye on Lara Dutta's stunning transformation. She is essaying the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this movie and made all her fans go jaw dropped with her complete transformation.



Lara Dutta spoke to the media about her unrecognizable look doling out, "Firstly, all it took was a call saying Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. And that's all it really took even before I heard the script."

She also added, "There's a great responsibility when your portraying someone who is an iconic figure like her. And I hope all of you will go into the theater and watch the film. It was very important to get her body language right. As you all know the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during Indira Gandhi's tenure. So given the dramatic events that were unfolding she was always somebody who was extremely centered and not prone to dramatics. So it was very important to portray her in that form. I had a great time."

Lara concluded by saying, "There was a lot of homework, lot of research that went on behind it but it was obviously an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm thankful for."

Lara Dutta shared the high-octane trailer of the Bell Bottom movie on her Instagram page and treated her fans…

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "#GoBellBottom… A glimpse of all the high-octane action and drama you'll witness on the big screen!"

Speaking about the trailer, Akshay Kumar is introduced as an under-cover agent and his code name is 'Bell Bottom'. It all starts off with terrorists hijacking an Indian plane. The officers are questioned by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she also says that it is the 7th hijacking incident in 5 years. She asks who will save the day. Then they introduce Akshay Kumar and then he enters the game in his own swag! Akshay plans a covert operation to rescue the 210 hostages and to kill the hijackers. While Vaani Kapoor is seen as his wife, Huma will be seen as one of his team members.

Even Akshay's last dialogue when his team asks about what if the plan fails, then he says, "Sir, shayad aisa ho ki sab ko lage ki mission fail ho gayi. Bas aap itna yaad rakhna (there might be a situation where everyone thinks that the mission has failed. But please remember), it's not over till it's over".

This trailer is full of twists and turns and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher. Akshay also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and made the day for his fans.

Just before the trailer launch, he also shared a funny video with his lead actresses Lara, Huma and Vani and made us go ROFL!

Speaking about the Bell Bottom movie, it is based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…This movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

This movie will hit the big screens on 19th August, 2021 and that too in 3D!