Bhavika Sharma reunites with 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' co-star Amayra

Mumbai: The 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actress Bhavika Sharma has reunited with her cute little co-star of the show Amayra Khurana and dropped a heartwarming video of their meeting.

Bhavika, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a video with Amayra, who essays the role of Saisha in the show.

In the snippet, we can see Bhavika, wearing an ethnic outfit and sitting in the car along with Amayra.

Bhavika is seen saying in the video, "Aap kitne dino ke baad mile ho mujhse?", to which Amayra replies, "bahut dino ke baad."

The 25-year-old actress then says, "Ok, I missed you", and Amayra concludes the video by adding, "I missed you."

The show features Bhavika as Savi, Neil Bhatt as IPS Virat, Aishwarya Sharma as Patralekha, Shakti Arora as Dr Ishaan, Ayesha Singh as Dr Sai, Sumit Singh as Reeva, Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat.

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment, it airs on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, Bhavika who hails from Mumbai, had started working in television shows at the age of 17.

She made her debut in 2015 with 'Parvarrish-Season 2', essaying the character of Riya Gupta. Bhavika was then seen as Niyati in 'Jiji Maa', and Moushmi in 'Ye Ishq Nahin Aasaan'.

She last appeared in the comedy action show 'Maddam Sir', which aired on Sony SAB. Produced by Jay Mehta for Jay Productions, it stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Priyanshu Singh, and Sonali Naik.