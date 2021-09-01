Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On OTT Trend And Says, 'Now Filmmakers And Actors Are Going To Rethink'

Bollywood's ace actress Bhumi Pednekar is an avid social media user. She keeps in touch with her fans with her frequent posts and also shares her views on current issues by giving interviews to the media houses. Off late, she spoke about the ongoing trend of OTTs and said, now the makers will definitely rethink about their content!

She started off by saying, "Our fraternity is such that we adjust with the changing times really well. Our narrative is changing. Our story is changing. OTT is the sister platform for us and it is never going to be with either cinemas or OTTS. Both will co-exist with a lot of love. I would hate to be home and watch everything on TV. We love to go to cinemas, and I am sure we will bounce back. But having said that, I really enjoy the content that our platforms have given us during the pandemic and I am thankful to that".

Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati movie was released on OTT last year and garnered a positive talk. Well, she also said that we are going to witness some breakthrough content soon. "That's because our audience is exposed to such content already. It is not just what we have done but also internationally the amount of things that the audience has seen in the past two years. Filmmakers are going to recalibrate and actors are going to rethink the way they are performing. People want newer stories and newer narratives and I am very excited to be a working actor during this time".

She also added, "The hours have gotten a lot lesser because of the restrictions, state wise. I would not say that much has changed because at the end of the day when you get into the rut of working, you are really into it despite the masks and all the Covid protocols. That is the need the hour, you see people sanitizing and washing hands all the time and thank God for that cause there has been such a loss of livelihood. But apart from that even stories are changing, people are avoiding huge crows, but we work equally hard".

She finally concludes by saying, "You get involved in what you are doing and you don't really think about it. It slips your mind, I don't know how healthy but what can you do? This is what our job requires us to be out there, there isn't much we can do. The only good thing is that in all films set if someone is not feeling well (health-wise), we feel responsible to let people around us know. We have to survive and all us in our own way is trying to do that".