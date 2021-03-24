Bhumi Pednekar Reminisces Her Father On His Death Anniversary With A Heartfelt Note

Bollywood's ace actress Bhumi Pednekar always stays active on social and treats her fans with frequent updates. Today being her father Satish Motiram Pednekar'sdeath anniversary, she reminisced him and also shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram page.

Along with sharing a smiling pic of her dad, Bhumi also dropped a heartfelt note, "Satish Motiram Pednekar❤️



Forever Papa ...

10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do.

I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say.

I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom.

You've left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls

#SatishPednekar

#daddysgirl".

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar's work front, she was last seen in the Durgamati movie which got bombed at the box office. This movie is the remake of the Tollywood blockbuster 'Bhaagamathie' which had Anushka Shetty and UnniMukundan as the lead actors. Even this Hindi remake is handled by the original director G. Ashok and this movie is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra, Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Krishan Kumar under Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie had Arshad Warsi, JisshuSengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia in other prominent roles.

Next, she will be seen in the Badhaai Do movie which belongs to the comedy genre. This movie is the spiritual sequel of the 2018s Badhaai Ho movie. Being a Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial, it has Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actors. Rajkummar will essay the role of a police officer 'Shardul' while Bhumi will portray the role of physical education teacher 'Sumi'.