Big News: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ To The Theatres In USA, UK And Canada

Bollywood ace actor Akshay Kumar's most-awaited movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar on 9th November, 2020. This movie will also release in theatres in selected countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE on the same day. As we all know, Laxmmi Bomb movie direct rights are sold to Disney+ Hotstar due to the shutdown of theatres in India, audience can happily watch the movie sitting at homes.

This news is announced by production house 'Fox Star Studios' through its official Twitter page…

This post also has the new poster of the movie… Akshay is seen in both avatars Laxman and transgender character 'Laxmmi'.



Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Kanchana'. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance.

Laxmmi Bomb movie is directed by Raghava Lawrance and is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters.