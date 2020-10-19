Big News: Ranveer Singh Once Again Teams Up With Rohit Shetty For 'Cirkus' Movie

It's great news for all the movie buffs… B-Town energetic stat Ranveer Singh and best action director Rohit Shetty will team up for the movie 'Cirkus'… This flick is being made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors'.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced the news through his Instagram page and made all the fans go aww with this big news…





This post has two crazy pics… The first has the electric team Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar under one frame… All are happy and posed with great energy… Coming to the second pic, it has two awesome B-Town rock stars Ranveer and his director Rohit Shetty posing with a stylish appeal.

Taran Adarsh also wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #RanveerSingh and director #RohitShetty team up once again... Film titled #Cirkus... Will be #RanveerSingh's first double role... #Rohit's take on #TheComedyOfErrors... Costars #PoojaHegde, #JacquelineFernandez and #VarunSharma... Produced-directed by #RohitShetty... Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Ent present.

#Cirkus marks the first collaboration of #RohitShetty and #BhushanKumar... Starts next month in #Mumbai... Will be shot in #Mumbai, #Ooty and #Goa... Winter 2021 release."

William Shakespeare's 'The Comedy of Errors' is totally a comedy play… It will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth. Along with Ranveer Singh even Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma are all set to tickle our ribs with their awesome comedy timings. Holding a star cast, this movie has joined the most awaited movies of 2021 and Ranveer will first time essay a dual role in this comedy movie.

Cirkus will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Reliance Entertainment banners. The shooting of this flick will get kick-started in the next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. If everything goes according to the plan, this movie will hit the theatres in winter, 2021.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty already collaborated for two movies Simmba and Sooryavanshi (cameo role). Now, it will be the third project for them…

Coming to Ranveer Singh's work front, he will be next seen in '83' movie which is a biopic of Indian cricket team historical 1983 world cup journey. He will essay the role of Indian team captain Kapil Dev in this Kabir Khan directorial. Rohit Shetty is awaiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi' which has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles…