Big shock for Tapsee!

In an unexpected turn of events, the income tax officials carried out a flash raid at properties of Bollywood film makers Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl.

Interestingly, the IT officers also conducted the raid at the properties of south heroine Taapsee who has been testing her luck in Bollywood lately. The reports from IT raid are yet to get released. But rumors are coming out that all the three stars have evaded tax. The raid has a connection with the acquisition of Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap's production house Phantom films by producer Madhu Mantena and Reliance entertainments. Anurag left Phantom films after Vikas' name came out in the #MeToo movement.

On the other hand, some are claiming that IT raid on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee took place as a result of their social media protests against the BJP policies.