‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional as his sister Amrin Shaikh enters the house

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Munawar Faruqui's sister, Amrin Shaikh, will be entering the house.
Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Munawar Faruqui's sister, Amrin Shaikh, will be entering the house.
As the contestants are frozen in the freeze-and-release game, emotions run high when she reunites with her brother. Tears flow freely as they share a heartfelt hug, and the sight leaves everyone in the house heavy-hearted.
Amrin notices Munawar's weight loss and offers words of encouragement, declaring him the pillar of strength for the entire family. Upon being released, a weeping Abhishek Kumar rushes to Amrin, and asks her to energise her brother for the rest of the two weeks.
Bidding Munawar to not shed more tears, she advises him against sharing private details with fellow housemates, some of whom are judging him for being a divorcee.