‘Bigg Boss 17’: Tension grips the house as Ankita engages in heated argument with Khanzaadi

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the new season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman Khan will witness an explosive fight between actress Ankita Lokhande and 'Khanzaadi', also known as Firoza Khan.

Tension runs high as the two housemates engage in a heated argument while Ankita takes a stand for fellow contestant Isha Malviya. The situation worsens as Firoza starts mocking Ankita's work on television.

This confrontation rapidly escalates, putting the entire house on edge. During Ankita and Khanzaadi's fight, Vicky intervenes and sides with his wife.

The situation becomes even more unpleasant when Neil Bhatt tries to calm down Vicky Jain, leading to another heated argument. The tension escalates to the point where it almost turns into an ugly fight.

As other housemates join this intense argument, tension grips the entire house.While emotions continue to soar and conflicts reach an intense climax, the show promises to deliver even more dramatic twists and turns in the days ahead.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.