Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
The Ticket to Finale task in Bigg Boss 18 was unexpectedly canceled due to a dispute between contestants Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang. Now, the winner will be decided by fan votes. Find out more about the latest drama and the grand finale details!
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 is getting closer to the grand finale, and everyone is excited! Right now, two contestants, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang, are competing in the Ticket to Finale task to earn a spot in the finale.But something surprising happened.
The task for the Ticket to Finale was canceled, and fans are confused about what will happen next. It is said that Vivian won the task unfairly, and because of this, he decided to give up his chance to go to the finale. When Bigg Boss asked Vivian if he wanted to give the ticket to Chum, she said no. Now, the Ticket to Finale will be decided by votes from the fans.
The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will happen on January 19, 2025. Fans are waiting to see who will make it to the finale and who will win the big prize.