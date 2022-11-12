Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Are Blessed With A Baby Girl

It's another great news for all the Bollywood fans… Just a couple of days ago, the cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with a baby girl. And now, even the ace actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are also blessed with a baby girl today. The couple shared this good news through social media to all their fans and also treated them by sharing a glimpse of their little princess.



Karan and Bipasa jointly dropped an official statement on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the beautiful pic, Bipasha and Karan wrote, "Blessed". They named the little one 'Devi Basu Singh Grover' and shared the little glimpse of the cute one's legs. The poster also has the quote, 'The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.'

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Shamita Shetty, Aalim Hakim and a few others congratulated the couple through the comments section.

Through this beautiful post, Karan and Bipasha announced their pregnancy… The note reads, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.

We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.

Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.

A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga".

Even they looked awesome twinning in white outfits and Bipasha is all glowing by flaunting her baby bump!

Bipasha Basu tied a knot with handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover on 30th April 2016 and from then she is off from the big screens. Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of Alone and from then they are together and leave no moment in showering their love on each other.