Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Is Admitted In The Hospital

Bollywood: We all know that the versatile B-Town actor Irrfan Khan is unwell from last year as he is diagnosed with rare neuroendocrine tumour. This made all Irrfan fans and Bollywood people go get a deep shock. As it is a rare disease, our dear actor is undergoing the treatment since last year.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Irrfan even couldn't attend his mother's funeral. His mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last earlier this week in Jaipur. He couldn't move from the city due to lockdown. Even there were rumours that Irrfan was out of the country during his mother's funeral.

But according to the sources, this Angrezi Medium actor is admitted in the hospital and this was the main reason behind his absence for the funeral. His last movie, Angrezi Medium was released on Hot Star as theatres are closed due to the pandemic virus.

Well, Irrfan has currently admitted in Kokilaben hospital Mumbai. He has two sons Babil and Ayan who are taking care of him.

Irrfan stepped in Mumbai in the late 80s and first enacted in TV shows like Chanakya and Banegi Apni Baat. Then he moved to movies in 1988… His first movie was Salaam Bombay which was directed by Mira Nair. Then his journey continued successfully. He even acted in a few Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi.

Well, he first took his treatment for his rare disease in the UK and then he was shifted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital Mumbai.

Let us hope he gets recovered soon and continues his journey with Bollywood.