Bollywood Actor Gets Death Threat Over Deepika Movie

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is riding high in his career. With some interesting projects lined up in 2020, the actor is thanking his stars for favouring him. Did you know that Siddhant Chaturvedi has bagged a huge movie this year?

Currently, the actor is on the sets of the much awaited Bunty and Babli featuring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Yes, Abhishek is not part of the movie. After this he will be joining another movie which he is looking forward to work on. Guess what? Filmmaker Shakun Batra has roped in Siddhant Chaturvedi in a movie featuring Ananya Panday and hold your breath, the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. No, we aren't kidding. Siddhant Chaturvedi will not only work with her in the movie but also romance her.

When the actor shared this news with his fans they were all excited and congratulated him on the movie. However, there was one fan of Deepika who was upset. He said, if you romance her I'll kill you. Siddhant Chaturvedi, in his usual witting way replied, well you could do that after I romance her ..I don't mind dying after that. Isn't that sweet?

Yes Deepika is one talented actress who everyone wants to work with. Siddhant has started off the new year on a good note. Hope the momentum continues. We wish him luck.

Siddhant Chaturvedi even got into a nepotism debate with Ananya Panday in a show with Rajeev Masand. While Ananya said that star kids don't have it easy. Sid said their struggles start where our dream comes true. This answer is willing the internet.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi gained fame for his brilliant performance as MC Sher in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy which was a superhit and broke all records at box office.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in '83, a sports drama, based on India's win in the 1983 cricket world up. Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev. Interestingly, Deepika will share screen space with him, the first after their marriage.