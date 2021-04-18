Bollywood Actors Arjun Rampal And Neil Nitin Mukesh Test Positive For Covid-19

Well, the deadly Covid-19 virus is rapidly spreading in Mumbai. Till now we have seen many Bollywood actors getting in contact with this novel virus. From Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria, many of the stars have been tested positive and also got recovered soon. Off late, we have seen Sonu Sood also getting tested positive and now even Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh also got tested positive for this deadly disease.



These both stars have shared the messages through social media and said that they are getting the right medical care in-home quarantine treatment itself.

Arjun Rampal





This post reads, "I have tested for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh





This post reads, "Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!"

Along with note, he also captioned the image jotting down, "Need all your love and blessings. 🙏🏻. Please do not take the situation out there lightly."

Well, Neil also received 'Get Well Soon' messages from most of his Bollywood friends. Sophie Choudry, Viral Bhyani, Bipasha Basu, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sweta Pandit and Aarti Chabria also shared their messages in the comments section.