Bollywood Actors Share Their Greif Through Social Media And Mourn For The Loss Of Director Nishikant Kamat

Soha Ali KhanNishikant Kamat breathed his last a few hours ago in AIG Hospital, Hyderabad leaving all his fans and Bollywood actors teary-eyed. According to sources, he was suffering from chronic liver disease and lost his battle fighting hard. He worked for movies like Drishyam and carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

Well, a few Bollywood stars reminisced this young director and dropped their condolences through social media… Have a look!

Riteish Deshmukh





Well, both Riteish and Nishikant were great friends… Thus Riteish is not able to take this news and is mourning the loss of this dear buddy. He posted a happy pic of Nishikant and reminisced him. He also wrote, "तुझे नाव ओठी, तुझे रूप ध्यानी ..... You broke my heart Nishi ..... #NishikantKamat 🙏🏽#RIP".

Even a couple of Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Mrunal Thakur mourned for the loss of this ace director. They dropped their condolence messages in the comments section.

Soha Ali Khan





Soha also mourned for the sudden demise of Nishikant and is also deeply shocked with his death. She dropped a pic of Nishikant and reminisced her bond with this Drishyam director. She wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace."



Madhavan









Madhavan also had a great bond with Nishikant… He dropped a throwback pic from his movie sets and remembered Nishikant and doled out that, "Heartbroken. The heavens are a happier place . Will always miss your positivity my dear bro. RIP finally and farewell my captain."

John Abraham





Even John Abraham also mourned for this director's death and dropped a couple of pics of Nishikant. Both John and Nishikant are seen in all smiles and posing to cams in a cool way!!! John also wrote, "Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat."

Red Chillies Entertainment









Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment production house also reminisced Nishikant and dropped sent their heartfelt condolences… "An extremely talented director, gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 #NishikantKamat".

Sutapa Sikdar And Babil Khan





Well, Irrfan Khan had a great bond with Nishikant as they both collaborated for Madaari movie. Thus Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa and his son Babil Khan took to social media and mourned for his loss.

Babil shared a picture of Nishikant and wrote, "then there were those that chose to speak of change through cinema rather than words. I didn't want to believe it. Bindas bhai Nishi sir, thank you. I don't know how to articulate anymore, I'm sorry. Here's to you."







