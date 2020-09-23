Bollywood Actress Kajol Wished Her Mother Tanuja With A Heartfelt Note





Kajol shared a candid click with her mom in this post and wished her mom with a lovely note. Both Kajol and Tanuja posed in smiles and looked beautiful draping golden sarees. Kajol looked pretty in a golden saree and teamed it up with contrast white coloured floral printed blouse and enhanced her look with statement choker and studs. While Tanuja also looked awesome in the dark coloured saree and added pearl ornaments to her traditional attire.



Kajol also showered her love on her mother and wrote, "When I'm with you I'm standing with an army". Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever.



#foreveryourbaby".

Even Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji also dropped her comment in this post. She wrote, "❤️😘❤️ and I chose u toooo!!!".



Tanisha Mukerjee

Kajol's younger sister Tanisha also dropped a beautiful post on her Instagram page and also jotted down a sweet poem…



Tanisha shared a few throwback pics and made us go awe… The first pic is the throwback monochrome pic has Bollywood legendary actor Kishore Kumar and Tanuja in one frame. The second pic shows Tanuja planting a sapling. Then comes a candid click where both daughters posed with their mom. Coming to the fourth one, Tanisha posed with her mom twinning in black sarees. In the fifth pic, Tanuja is seen laughing out louder happily. Even in the last pic, Tanuja is seen smiling posing near a beautiful flower pot.



Tanisha showered her love on her mother with a sweet and heartfelt poem Hapoy birthday my earth mother



You are mischief

You are grace

You are love

You are nature

You are soul

You are my universe

Loveeee you mommyyyyyyy!💖 #happybirthdayweek #happybirthday #mommy #tanuja."

Kajol also commented to this post and wrote, "You both and so missing u". As Kajol is presently staying in Singapore with her daughter Nysa. She wanted to support her daughter in her studies amid this Covid-19 pandemic situation. Thus she is missing her mother and sister on this special day. Kajol even missed her son Yug's birthday but wished him through social media and showed off her love through a wonderful post.

Being Yug's 10th birthday, kajol shared an awesome video… This slow-motion reverse video is seen Yug enjoying in the pool.



Happy Birthday Tanuja ji… Stay happy!!!