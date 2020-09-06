Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

It was earlier in the day, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that, he is tested positive for Coronavirus through social media. He took to his Instagram and dropped a note that, he is fine and asymptomatic thus doctors gave him a 'Home Quarantine' option. Now, Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora is also tested positive for Covid-19. Malaika sister Amrita Arora spoke to Times and confirmed the news and even she is contracted with the virus.

Even Malaika spoke to media and confirmed that she is tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. She doled out, "I will bounce back healthier and stronger".

Well, unlike Arjun Kapoor who confirmed the news through social media, Malaika didn't post anything regarding this pandemic. Well, Malaika recently participated as a judge for 'India's Best Dancer' reality show. Unfortunately, 7-8 crew were tested positive for Covid-19 and it might be the reason for Malaika's positive result. The show is immediately stopped due to this unexpected shock.

Suresh Amin (IFTDC - Indian Film & Television Directors' Association) CEO, said that, "I don't know the exact number, but yes, there have been cases of COVID-19 on India's Best Dancer. Everyone has been taking every possible precaution but I guess the pandemic is so severe that we have to deal with it come what may."

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and posted the news…





Well, this actor is under home-quarantine and is getting treated as there are no symptoms, there is no need to worry.

Hope both Malaika and Arjun get recovered soon from this pandemic…