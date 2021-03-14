Bollywood Actress Tara Sutaria Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

It is already known that the deadly disease Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in Maharashtra. Thus, even a few Bollywood actors are also getting attacked with this virus as post lockdown, most of them are busy in taking part in the shooting schedules.

Off late, we have already witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manoj Bajpayee getting tested positive and now, young actress Tara Sutaria is also tested positive with Coronavirus and is presently getting treated with the home quarantine method.

The news came out through a media source and according to Filmfare, Tara has been tested positive. There is no official confirmation from the actress thus there are no updates regarding her health.



Tara Sutaria is presently working for Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'. This movie is the remake of the Telugu flick RX 100 which deals with the raw love story. . It is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. This romantic love tale will hit the screens on 24th September, 2021…



Along with this movie, Tara will also be part of Ek Villain Returns movie. It has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. This movie is being directed by Mohit Suri and is bankrolled by Shoba Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures banner. This film will hit the big screens on 11th February, 2022.



Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor dropped a social media post regarding her son's health and said he is recovering and getting treated with home quarantine treatment as he has only mild symptoms of Covid-19.





