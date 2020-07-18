X
Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna shares a rare throwback pic of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna Shares A Rare Throwback Pic Of Rajesh Khanna And Dimple Kapadia

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has shared a rare pic of her dad and mother on the occasion of Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary.

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has shared a rare pic of her dad and mother on the occasion of Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary. This pic was actually shared by Rajesh Khanna's fan thus Twinkle Khanna didn't add any caption to the pic.


In this pic, Dimple Kapadia is seen cutely holding Rajesjji's chin… The pic is so lovely and made us reminisce one of the great actors of B-Town.

Rajesh ji's fan who shared this pic has given a caption to the pic, "आहिजाताहैजिसपेदिल💓आनाहोताहै......"

(Ae hi jaatahaijispedilaanahotahai)…

Twinkle also remembered her father on Father's Day and dropped an amazing throwback pic!!!


In this pic, little Twinkle is seen playing in the laps of Rajesh Khanna who is busy in reading newspaper…

