Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna shares a rare throwback pic of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia
Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has shared a rare pic of her dad and mother on the occasion of Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary. This pic was actually shared by Rajesh Khanna's fan thus Twinkle Khanna didn't add any caption to the pic.
In this pic, Dimple Kapadia is seen cutely holding Rajesjji's chin… The pic is so lovely and made us reminisce one of the great actors of B-Town.
Rajesh ji's fan who shared this pic has given a caption to the pic, "आहिजाताहैजिसपेदिल💓आनाहोताहै......"
(Ae hi jaatahaijispedilaanahotahai)…
Twinkle also remembered her father on Father's Day and dropped an amazing throwback pic!!!
Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December. Link in bio Repost @tweakindia "He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," @twinklerkhanna writes of "the only man who had the power to break my heart." Read the story by clicking on linkin.bio/tweakindia in our page description and tapping on the corresponding image. #FathersDay
In this pic, little Twinkle is seen playing in the laps of Rajesh Khanna who is busy in reading newspaper…