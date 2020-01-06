Bollywood celebrities condemn JNU attack

Sonam Kapoor: Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents.

Reema Kagti: I stand with the students and people of India. Shame on the Government of India for their brutality and barbarism

Rajkummar Rao: What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence.

Twinkle Khanna: India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can't oppress people with violence-there will be more protests, more strikes,more people on the street.

Taapsee Pannu: Everyone who refuses to look at it, acknowledge it, let's wait till your house burns down.

Kriti Sanon: It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up and terrorised by masked cowards!!

The constant blame game! Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is never a solution! How have we become so inhuman?

Amyra Dastur: So this is what it's c'me to? Beating up students and teachers with steel rods! Shutting off street lights!

Masked extremists destroying everything in their path and the police stand idle! India will not be ruled by Gundagiri!