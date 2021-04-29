Bollywood Star Actor Ajay Devgn Joins Hands With BMC And Hinduja Hospital To Set Up ICU’s In Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

It is all known that the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the Maharashtra state with high intensity. Most of the Bollywood actors have got in contact with this deadly disease. Still, thousands of people are getting in contact with the novel virus. Even after keeping the Janata Curfew, the spread of the virus didn't stop. Well, many of the actors are coming forward to help the Government and BMC in this critical situation.

Off late, Ajay Devgn has helped BMC and Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to set up temporary Covid-19 ICU's in Shivaji park… Well, COO Joy Chakraborty of Hinduja Hospital also extended his support and spoke to the media saying it is an extension to the Hinduja Hospital.

Even the ace filmmakers of Bollywood, Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants, Sameer Nair (Applause), Deepak Dhar & Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and Action-Director R P Yadav have contributed of over Rs.1 crore to the 'Smiley Account', the business development account of BMC for the welfare of their state.

Even Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram and urged people to understand the situation and asked them to consider the rules and follow them strictly.









"It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you."

Stay Safe and Stay home…