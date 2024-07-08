Bollywood stars Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate organs

In a heartfelt gesture, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have pledged to donate their organs, emphasizing that the gift of life is the most precious gift one can give. The actors made this significant announcement on social media, encouraging their followers and the public to consider organ donation as a way to save lives.



"There's no better gift than the gift of life," the couple expressed in their post. They highlighted the critical need for organ donors and the profound impact such a decision can have on individuals and families awaiting transplants.

Their announcement has sparked widespread admiration and support, with many lauding the couple for using their platform to promote such an important cause. By sharing their decision publicly, Riteish and Genelia aim to inspire others to take similar steps and contribute to the growing need for organ donors.

As influential figures in the entertainment industry, Riteish and Genelia's advocacy for organ donation is expected to raise awareness and encourage a broader conversation about the importance of this life-saving act. Their commitment serves as a powerful reminder of the difference one can make through the gift of life.