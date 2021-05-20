Bollywood's Ace Singer Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications

The deadly Covid-19 pandemic is not leaving anyone. Be it celebrities or normal people, many families are facing a lot of troubles due to this novel virus. We have already witnessed Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Pooja Hegde, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kartik Aaryan and a few others getting in contact with Covid-19 in the second wave. As even the death rate is high in the country, many people are losing their loved ones too. Off late, B-town's ace singer Arjit Singh's mother passes away battling with Coronavirus.

According to the sources, Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh was tested positive for Covid-19 in April and was immediately shifted to hospital after her health condition got deteriorated. Although she was tested negative on 17th May, he succumbed to a cerebral stroke yesterday.



Even Arijit Singh also asked his fans and co-stars to donate blood for his mother. He left a heartfelt post on his social media page and said them donate the blood and not to treat him like a celebrity. "It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority."



RIP Aditi Singh ji…