Bollywood's Former Beauty Queen Sushmita Sen Is All Set to Star In A Biopic

Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen is away from the big screens from a couple of years. But with the digital web series Arya and Arya 2, she entertained her fans in a terrific avatar. Now, we are here with a good news… After a long time, Sushmita Sen is all set to be back on the big screens with a bang. She will be next seen in a biopic and that too teaming up with Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla.

Bollywood's trade analyst confirmed the news through his Instagram page and wrote, "SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84."

Well, Sushmita Sen is essaying a lead role in this biopic and it will be helmed by Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla. It will be produced by Subi Samuel under the Bungalow No 184 production house!

More details of this movie are still to be known and this news is definitely a treat to Sushmita fans.

She recently announced her relationship with former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. He shared a few pics from their vacation and dropped a long note. This shocked all the netizens!

Sharing these pics, he also wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER".