Boman Irani Opens About His Bond With His Mother And Said, 'My Mother Put Me On The Stage To Help Me Overcome My Shyness'

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo Irani passed away on 9th June, 2021. She breathed her last at the age of 94 and peacefully left to the heavenly abode. Off late, Boman spoke to the media and opened up about his bond with his mother.



He started off by saying, "When I grew up a little and began to understand the world around me, I saw a queen in my mom! My idea was to celebrate her life. So many have lost their dear ones during the second wave of COVID-19, I didn't want to add to that sadness. I made sure that what I wrote was inspiring rather than tragic. No matter what your age is, when you lose your mother, it's going to be difficult, but what a wonderful life she has had. She lost her husband and daughter, yet she was all about the spirit. She exuded an attitude of 'Okay, let's get this done'. My mother took care of everything — handling children, business, day-to-day problems and to top it, giving us a good time. I don't know where she found the resilience to do that."



Speaking about his mother's nature, Boman doled out, "She became a hero not because she was fearless, but because she was afraid of what was going to happen to her four children after her husband's death".



Calling himself the extension of his mother, Boman said, "She would make me write down the names of movies she had seen and encourage me to watch them, too. She helped me break out of my shell of shyness, by putting me up on the stage, where I had to act and sing. She was thrilled when I joined theatre and later, on cloud nine when my film Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) released. That was pretty late in our lives. I became an actor when I was 44 and she was in her 70s. She came for almost every performance of mine in the play I'm Not Bajirao, which ran for 10 years".



Well, Boman Irani also dropped a heart-melting note sharing the sad news to all his fans…

Boman shared the sad news sharing a pic of his mother on his Instagram. He also wrote, "Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me,since she was 32. What a spirit she was.



Filled with funny stories that only she could tell.

The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets,even when there wasn't much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. 'Don't forget the popcorn' she would say.

She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end.

She always said '"You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile."

"Make people happy" She said.

Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango.

She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished.

She was, and always will be.......A Star."