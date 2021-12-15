Bramhastra Motion Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Is Introduced As ‘Shiva’

The most-awaited motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Bramhastra' is out… This Kapoor's clan handsome hero looked stunning in this poster and treated all his fans with an awesome transformation as 'Shiva'. This movie also has an ensemble case of Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Along with the poster, the makers also announced the release date of this movie!

The director Ayan and Alia Bhatt along with Taran Adarsh also shared the motion and first look posters on their Instagram pages and created noise on social media… Take a look!

In the motion poster we can witness the beautiful and picturesque universe along with Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva doling out, "Something is happening in the universe Isha, something that is beyond the understanding of normal beings. A few old powers and weapons".

Then Alia Bhatt asks Ranbir "How can you see all this? Who are you, Shiva?" Finally, Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and will be seen holding the Trishul having Lord Shiva's idol in the background! Sharing the motion poster, Alia Bhatt wrote, "His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022. #Brahmastra @brahmastrafilm"

Ayan Mukherji also shared the poster and wrote, "09.09.2022! Brahmāstra Motion Poster! Hope you like it! Give us your Love, and your Light!"

Here is the first look poster of Bramhastra…

Sharing the poster, Taran also wrote, "'BRAHMASTRA' FIRST LOOK POSTER... #FirstLook poster of #Brahmastra Part One: #Shiva... In cinemas 9 Sept 2022."

Well, in the motion poster launch event, Alia and Ranbir had a chat with media and when they were asked questions about their wedding, they replied, "When are you'll going to get married?". Replying Ranbir said, "Havent we seen lot of people getting married in the last one year. I think we should be happy with that." He then looked towards Alia and Ayan and said, "Hamari Kab hogi?"

Ranbir Kapoor also got emotional reminiscing his father Rishi Kapoor… He said, "I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me, and kept, questioning us ki 'what you doing, who takes so long to make a film, who spends so much of money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film, VFX film kaun dekhega India mein? India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta.' But I believe he's here somewhere. I hope he's proud, I hope he's smiling. And just to pay a small tribute to him, if you guys know it, please join me."

Speaking about the movie, Ayan Mukherji will direct it and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Going with the cast, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Dimple Kapadia's role is still not unveiled!

Bramhastra part one 'Shiva' will be released on 9th September, 2022!