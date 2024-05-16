Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar is basking in pride and joy as his late mother, Smita Patil's iconic 1976 film ‘Manthan’ is set to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will feature in the prestigious Cannes Classics segment, marking a significant moment of recognition for the legendary actress and her work.

Prateik Babbar, known for his roles in Four More Shots, Please! and other notable films, shared his excitement and emotional connection to this event. Speaking to the media before heading to the French Riviera, Babbar expressed, "My mother is going to be celebrated. It is a big moment for me and my family. For me specifically, it is extremely symbolic. I am a very proud son. This moment reminds me of how amazing a woman she is and how I am lucky to be her son."

‘Manthan’ holds a special place in Indian cinema history. The film, directed by Shyam Benegal, was a pioneering effort in the 1970s, crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers, each contributing Rs. 2. The film’s narrative, deeply rooted in the lives of rural dairy farmers, resonated with many, showcasing the power of collective effort and the impact of cooperative movements in India.

Reflecting on the film, Prateik shared, "I always knew about it. My grand mom and aunt used to tell me the story of the film's making. My grandfather was also a farmer, so I was always told to feel proud of my lineage. Also, I revisit my mom's films very frequently, it's like watching FRIENDS for me - you know what's going to happen next, but you keep watching."

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will see a remarkable representation of Indian cinema, with eight films being showcased. Among them, the restored print of Manthan will be screened on May 17 under the Cannes Classics selection, which is dedicated to celebrating classic films, restored prints, and significant documentaries. This screening not only honours Smita Patil's illustrious career but also highlights the enduring legacy of Manthan and its relevance in contemporary times.

Smita Patil was one of Indian cinema’s most respected and versatile actresses. Known for her powerful performances in films like Bhumika, Aakrosh, Namak Halaal, and Shakti, Patil's work transcends time. Her marriage to actor Raj Babbar and her untimely death on December 13, 1986, due to complications in childbirth, left a significant void in the world of cinema.