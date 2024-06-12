Live
Ayodhya Kanda Akhanda Parayanam enthrals devotees
Devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara were exhilarated with the 11th edition of Akhanda Parayanam of Ayodhya Kanda on Tuesday held at the Nada Neeranjanam platform.
The parayanam comprised of total 185 shlokas, including 159 shlokas from 40 to 45 Sargas of Ayodhyakanda and 25 shlokas of Yoga Vasistam and Dhanvanthri Maha Mantra.
The Vedic scholars of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham including Ramanujacharya, Ananta Gopalakrishna. Dr Maruti led the chanting of shlokas along with Veda pundits of SV Veda University, SV Institute of Higher Vedic tudies, National Sanskrit University, etc.
The artists of Annamacharya Project led by Srinivas rendered Sri Rama Nee Nama Memi Ruchira...Rama Rama Yana Rada.at the start and at the end.
TTD officials, pundits and devotees participated.