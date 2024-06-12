Festive atmosphere across state

Vijayawada: Festive atmosphere prevailed across the state to mark the swearing in ceremony of TDP supreme Nara Chandrababu Naidu who will take the oath as the CM of Andhra Pradesh at Medha IT park in Gannavaram Krishna district. He will take the oath at 11.27 a.m.

Several hundred VIPs including PM Narendra Modi and other union ministers are attending the swearing in ceremony at Kesarapalli village., Gannavaram. Police are struggling to regulate the traffic on Vijayawada and Gannavaram national highway. Thousands of people mostly the TDP dare are arriving in a large numbers at the venue from various parts of the state.