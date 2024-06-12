Live
- Apple and OpenAI Partner to Bring ChatGPT to iPhone and Mac
- Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's New Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony
- Use technology to enhance performance: SP Harshavardhan Raju
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history and significance
- Anam rarest record
- Bitten by vastu bug, CM enters Sectt through North East Gate
- Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch: Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Features
- 138 screens in Tirupati district to watch CM swearing-in ceremony
- Is director Shankar planning a film with kollywood star Ajith Kumar?
- A festive mood prevailed in Vizag
Just In
Festive atmosphere across state
Highlights
Vijayawada: Festive atmosphere prevailed across the state to mark the swearing in ceremony of TDP supreme Nara Chandrababu Naidu who will take the...
Vijayawada: Festive atmosphere prevailed across the state to mark the swearing in ceremony of TDP supreme Nara Chandrababu Naidu who will take the oath as the CM of Andhra Pradesh at Medha IT park in Gannavaram Krishna district. He will take the oath at 11.27 a.m.
Several hundred VIPs including PM Narendra Modi and other union ministers are attending the swearing in ceremony at Kesarapalli village., Gannavaram. Police are struggling to regulate the traffic on Vijayawada and Gannavaram national highway. Thousands of people mostly the TDP dare are arriving in a large numbers at the venue from various parts of the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS