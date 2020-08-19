X
CBI Takes Over: Bollywood Actors Laud The Supreme Court Verdict Of Transferring The Case To CBI

Finally, we are seeing something positive happening in the case of Bollywood’s late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Finally, we are seeing something positive happening in the case of Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput… Supreme Court has transferred the case of this young actor to Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and made all of us take a deep breath and raised hope in all his fans.

Well, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh took to her Twitter page and dropped a note thanking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said 'Loved our country more than over'… Have a look!

"We. Sushant's family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.

We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever."

Priyanka Singh

Shweta Singh Kirti

Even a few Bollywood stars also welcomed the decision of Supreme Court and are hoping that justice will be done to Sushant Singh Rajput…

Shilpa Shetty



Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon

Anupam Kher


Kangana Ranaut

Isha Koppikar

Madhur Bhandarkar

Nana Patekar

Ankit Bhargava

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT... Never met him,Never worked with him,Didnt know him personally. But definitely adored his performances cos of the sheer honesty and passion that came right through the screen,Whether big or small! When the news of his apparent suicide came out,It all got mixed up with The lockdown,Corona,Depression,Mental health issues,Suicides happening left right and center... and 'The Story' felt believable ... The very next day someone said Sushants dead body's picture are circulating on whatsapp and was about to show me and I CATEGORICALLY SAID NO.... Cos I like to keep my thoughts clean and positive since im feeding Mehr! And soon people started discussing those pictures and thats how in-fact the entire process of rubbishing the suicide theory actually began.... I am really glad that the CBI will now investigate this case cos there is definitely more to this case than what we r being fed by the police! An entire being,Who was Talented,Intelligent,Passionate,Promising,Enterprising... everything at the same time has just vanished from this planet? He deserves #justice ! His fans deserve this closure! The Culprits Ought to get punished.... #justiceforssr🙏 P.S - In one of my poems i had used a screenshot of a news article talking about mental health and suicide featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.... I am taking it down... thats the least I can do for his departed soul ! 🙏

Ekta Kapoor

Shalin Bhanot

Mukesh Chhabra

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Parineeti Chopra

Tusshar Kapoor

Ashoke Pandit




Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling. It's been two months since this 'Kai Po Che' actor reached heavenly abode but till now there is no clarity why did he take this drastic step. Along with Sushant's family members even his friends and staff are pointing their fingers towards Rhea Chakraborty and thus Police have interrogated her along with her brother and parents too.

Hope CBI digs out the truth soon!!!

