CBI Takes Over: Bollywood Actors Laud The Supreme Court Verdict Of Transferring The Case To CBI
Finally, we are seeing something positive happening in the case of Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput… Supreme Court has transferred the case of this young actor to Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and made all of us take a deep breath and raised hope in all his fans.
Well, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh took to her Twitter page and dropped a note thanking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said 'Loved our country more than over'… Have a look!
परिवार की प्रतिक्रिया सीबीआई जाँच पर! #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/Axn2cbQgAC— Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 19, 2020
"We. Sushant's family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.
We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.
Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.
We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.
We love our country more than ever."
Priyanka Singh
Destiny's Rockstar and my soul friend... it's most melancholic- the slightest of realisation that you are not there!!!— Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 19, 2020
🙏#CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/Hg7uMGfMDg
Shweta Singh Kirti
Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020
Even a few Bollywood stars also welcomed the decision of Supreme Court and are hoping that justice will be done to Sushant Singh Rajput…
Shilpa Shetty
Lauding the #SupremeCourt in this decision. The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all... for his soul to rest in peace 🙏 May justice prevail🕯#CBIEnquiryForSSR— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 19, 2020
#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 19, 2020
Akshay Kumar
SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020
Kriti Sanon
Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court's order to let the CBI investigate Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020
Anupam Kher
The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020
जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो.. 👍👏🙏 #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020
Kangana Ranaut
Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020
Isha Koppikar
Justice is finally a step closer 🙏🏼#CBITakesOver #CBIforSSR— Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) August 19, 2020
Madhur Bhandarkar
Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails.🙏 #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 19, 2020
Nana Patekar
Finally #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver Yeh Hai Public Ki Power.— Nana Patekar (@imNanaPatekar) August 19, 2020
Ankit Bhargava
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT... Never met him,Never worked with him,Didnt know him personally. But definitely adored his performances cos of the sheer honesty and passion that came right through the screen,Whether big or small! When the news of his apparent suicide came out,It all got mixed up with The lockdown,Corona,Depression,Mental health issues,Suicides happening left right and center... and 'The Story' felt believable ... The very next day someone said Sushants dead body's picture are circulating on whatsapp and was about to show me and I CATEGORICALLY SAID NO.... Cos I like to keep my thoughts clean and positive since im feeding Mehr! And soon people started discussing those pictures and thats how in-fact the entire process of rubbishing the suicide theory actually began.... I am really glad that the CBI will now investigate this case cos there is definitely more to this case than what we r being fed by the police! An entire being,Who was Talented,Intelligent,Passionate,Promising,Enterprising... everything at the same time has just vanished from this planet? He deserves #justice ! His fans deserve this closure! The Culprits Ought to get punished.... #justiceforssr🙏 P.S - In one of my poems i had used a screenshot of a news article talking about mental health and suicide featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.... I am taking it down... thats the least I can do for his departed soul ! 🙏
Ekta Kapoor
Shalin Bhanot
#JusticeForSSR I am so happy today... Proud of our Supreme Court to have passed on Sushant's case to the CBI. Hoping that Sushant & his family get justice soon! We have truly lost so much with Sushant going that all we can hope & pray is for his soul to rest in peace! #cbitakesover #prayers #shushantsinghrajput
Mukesh Chhabra
We can finally see a ray of sunshine 🙏 The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 19, 2020
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Justice prevails 🙏🏻 God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 19, 2020
Parineeti Chopra
This is a positive step 🙏 Please let's respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let's stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020
Tusshar Kapoor
Ultimately, the law of the land prevails and the truth will be out!! A tragedy doesn't deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis! Above all, may his soul eventually find its true salvation & peace! CBIForSushantSinghRajput #SupremeCourt— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 19, 2020
Ashoke Pandit
कैसा महसूस हो रहा है #RajdeepSardesai ?— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020
Judgement ki copy bhej doon ? #CBIForSSR . #SSRDeathMystery #SCBacksCBIForSSR . #JusticeforSushant
हारा हुआ महाराष्ट्र का गृहमंत्री !— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020
डरा हुआ महाराष्ट्र का ग्रहमंत्री !
कहता है #SC ने उनकी तारीफ़ की है !
अब इनको कौन सामझाए की सही किया होता तो #CBI क्यूँ केस उठा ले जाता ! #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput. #SCAssignCBIForSSRCase #CBIForSSR #SCBacksCBIForSSR
Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling. It's been two months since this 'Kai Po Che' actor reached heavenly abode but till now there is no clarity why did he take this drastic step. Along with Sushant's family members even his friends and staff are pointing their fingers towards Rhea Chakraborty and thus Police have interrogated her along with her brother and parents too.
Hope CBI digs out the truth soon!!!