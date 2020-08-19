CBI Takes Over: Bollywood Actors Laud The Supreme Court Verdict Of Transferring The Case To CBI

Finally, we are seeing something positive happening in the case of Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput… Supreme Court has transferred the case of this young actor to Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and made all of us take a deep breath and raised hope in all his fans.

Well, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh took to her Twitter page and dropped a note thanking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said 'Loved our country more than over'… Have a look!

"We. Sushant's family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.



We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever."

Priyanka Singh

Destiny's Rockstar and my soul friend... it's most melancholic- the slightest of realisation that you are not there!!!

🙏#CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/Hg7uMGfMDg — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 19, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Even a few Bollywood stars also welcomed the decision of Supreme Court and are hoping that justice will be done to Sushant Singh Rajput…



Shilpa Shetty





Lauding the #SupremeCourt in this decision. The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all... for his soul to rest in peace 🙏 May justice prevail🕯#CBIEnquiryForSSR — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 19, 2020





Akshay Kumar

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Kriti Sanon

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court's order to let the CBI investigate Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Anupam Kher

The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020





Kangana Ranaut

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Isha Koppikar

Justice is finally a step closer 🙏🏼#CBITakesOver #CBIforSSR — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) August 19, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar

Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails.🙏 #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 19, 2020

Nana Patekar

Ankit Bhargava

Ekta Kapoor

Shalin Bhanot

Mukesh Chhabra

We can finally see a ray of sunshine 🙏 The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 19, 2020

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Justice prevails 🙏🏻 God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 19, 2020

Parineeti Chopra

This is a positive step 🙏 Please let's respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let's stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020

Tusshar Kapoor

Ultimately, the law of the land prevails and the truth will be out!! A tragedy doesn't deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis! Above all, may his soul eventually find its true salvation & peace! CBIForSushantSinghRajput #SupremeCourt — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 19, 2020

Ashoke Pandit















Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling. It's been two months since this 'Kai Po Che' actor reached heavenly abode but till now there is no clarity why did he take this drastic step. Along with Sushant's family members even his friends and staff are pointing their fingers towards Rhea Chakraborty and thus Police have interrogated her along with her brother and parents too.



Hope CBI digs out the truth soon!!!