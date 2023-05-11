Chatrapathi's Runtime Locked

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with the film "Chatrapathi," directed by VV Vinayak. The movie, which is an official remake of SS Rajamouli's "Chatrapathi," is scheduled to release worldwide tomorrow.

The latest update is that the film has completed its censorship process and has been certified with a U/A rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The final runtime of the movie has been locked at 123 minutes, which is considered appropriate for a full-fledged mass entertainer.

Joining the cast is actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who plays the female lead. Other actors such as Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason, and more are also part of this project.

The film is being produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, while its distribution worldwide is handled by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music for the movie.