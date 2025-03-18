Chhaava Box Office Day 33: Vicky Kaushal Film Stays Strong

Historical drama Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, remains a dominant force at the box office. The film, which chronicles the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, continues its successful theatrical run, drawing in audiences and maintaining steady earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has amassed Rs 760.65 crore globally by Sunday. Domestically, its earnings stood at Rs 565.31 crore as of Tuesday, marking its 32nd day in theaters.

The film’s domestic earnings in its first four weeks are as follows:

- Week 1: Rs 219.95 crore

- Week 2: Rs 180.25 crore

- Week 3: Rs 84.05 crore

- Week 4: Rs 55.95 crore

Among its domestic collections, the Telugu version contributed Rs 13.95 crore, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 548.70 crore.

Chhaava has emerged as the highest-grossing film for lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna. For Rashmika Mandanna, it stands as her second-highest grosser, following Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava features an ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh. The movie has been the only major Hindi box office success in the first quarter of 2025. With several anticipated releases scheduled for the coming months, industry expectations remain high for a turnaround in overall box office performance.