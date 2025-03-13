Chhaava OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The historical drama Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, continues its strong theatrical run, setting new records at the box office. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, has amassed over Rs 691 crore globally. Following its commercial success, Chhaava is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

Industry reports suggest that Chhaava will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 11, although an official confirmation from the makers is awaited. With its OTT debut, the film is expected to reach a wider audience, potentially breaking digital streaming records.

The film recently surpassed the lifetime earnings of Gadar 2, which had accumulated Rs 686 crore worldwide. Additionally, Chhaava has recorded the second-highest fourth-weekend collection in Bollywood history, trailing only Pushpa 2. It generated Rs 28.43 crore in its fourth weekend, maintaining its stronghold despite new releases.

Featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Chhaava portrays the Marathas’ resistance against the Mughal Empire. The film narrates Sambhaji’s stand against Aurangzeb’s invasion, highlighting his sacrifices and contributions to Maratha sovereignty.