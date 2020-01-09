Chhapaak Screening: Deepika And Ranveer Dazzle In The Gala Event

Chhapaak is creating a buzz in Bollywood and is the most talked movie in that film industry. This itself made this movie a blockbuster before its release.

Deepika is playing is the role of Malti an acid attack survivor and Vikrant Messey will be seen supporting her in this socio-message oriented movie.

The special screening of this movie was held at last night in Mumbai and along with Ranveer Singh, many A-listers attended this event. Guess what… Ranveer and Deepika attended this gala screening in matching outfits.









Deepika was simply dazzling donning a dark blue six-yard wonder piece. The whole attire is complete a bling one with the saree being made with an intricate shiny material. The stack of designer golden bangles and simple earrings added a cosy look to her.

Deepika also added a wet look to her attire. Coming to her makeup, she went with dark smoky eyes adding loads and loads of liner. The blushy cheeks with the right amount of highlighter used made her look alluring. Deepika went with side-parted wet hair and left them loosely. On the whole, she made an a-la-mode entry and topped the fashion charts.

Coming to Deepika's husband Ranveer, this young actor perfectly matched her darling Deepika with a custom-made dark blue suit. He wore a light blue coloured shirt underneath the jacket and teamed it up with the same coloured pants. The neatly gelled side-parted hair and the over-sized glasses made him look macho and handsome.









After this Bollywood's best pair, we will look into the attire of the real acid attack survivor and the base of this movie, Laxmi Agarwal. This girl is seen draped in Sabyasachi's six-yard wonder. She wore a rani pink silk saree and paired it with a long-sleeved plain blouse. She added a heavy choker to her traditional attire and looked completely elegant.

Next in the line is, Deepika's family… Deepika's father Prakash Padukone was seen in a blue suit and mother in a black-golden outfit. While her dear sister was dressed up in light-coloured full-sleeved shirt and paired it up with black pencil pants.

Yami Gautam also attended the event sporting in a black printed tee and teamed it with black straight-cut pants. The black sling bag and pointed heels made her look modish.









Vikrant Messey was seen dressed in an elegant green coloured shirt and teamed it up with black pants. Even the director Meghana Gulzar was seen along the lead pair in an ash coloured chudidar and paired it with printed black dhupatta.

Even Swara Bhasker also attended this event in a modish high-neck orange and mustard coloured shirt dress. Tahira Kashyap sported in an ash-coloured outfit and added a printed scarf to it.

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend were seen at the event. Giorgia was dressed up in skin-coloured lehenga type outfit.









Bhumi Pednekar posed tom pap salon with Laxmi Agarwal in a western outfit. The red coloured printed top and short black skirt gave her a stylish look.

The evergreen beautiful lady of Bollywood Rekha was simply superb. The gold kanchi pattu saree along with full-sleeved blouse gave her a regal look. The long and traditional ear wear along with golden bangles made her look elegant. The statement red lipstick, shimmery facial makeup and gajra bun hairstyle complemented her complete attire.

Another cute couple of Bollywood, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh were seen posing together to the shutterbugs. Genelia wore a two-piece striped shirt dress and paired it with matching pants. Riteish complemented his dear wife with an ash-coloured tuxedo.

On the whole, this screening was a complete star-studded and glamour filled one. Hope, Chhapaak will rock at Bollywood ticket windows and shake all the old records.