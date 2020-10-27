Coolie No. 1 Promotions: Sara Ali Khan Looked Pretty In The Pink Jumpsuit…



Bollywood glam doll Sara Ali Khan has awed us with her stunning pics… This 'Kedarnath' actress has dropped a couple of arresting pics on her Instagram and aced the digital promotions of her next movie 'Coolie No. 1'. As this movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime OTT platform on 25th December, 2020 the team has already begun the promotions on social media.



Well, let us have a look at Pataudi Khaandan beauty doll's Instagram post…









Sara Ali Khan exuded elegance in her latest pics… She accentuated her look wearing a single balloon shouldered shimmery pantsuit. The off-shoulder detail and full balloon sleeve on the other side gave an edgy look to this B-Town beauty. Sara opted for pointed floral printed white heels and went with minimal accessories. She looked uber-chic with pink lips and shimmery hued eyeshadow. Those simple studs and messy pony best complimented her modish appeal.

Even Varun Dhawan is also seen in one of the pics… He sported in a complete black avatar and wore a black shirt and matching denim pants. Those black boots and trimmed beard gave him a cool look.

Sara Ali Khan also wrote, "Think Pink

#coolieno1 with my #herono1 @varundvn

📸: @kapilcharaniya".

Speaking about Coolie No. 1 movie, it is directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment banner. This flick has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in the prominent roles.









Coolie No. 1 is the remake of 1995 film which has the same name. Even the first look poster of Varun Dhawan sporting in the 'Coolie'avatar mesmerized all and sundry!!! As the Covid-19 spread is still on in the country, the makers have decided to go with the OTT platform.