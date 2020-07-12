Covid-19: Abhishek Bachchan States That Aishwarya And Aaradhya Will Be Home Quarantined

We all know that Amitabh Bachchan's whole family except Jaya Bachchan are tested positive for Covid-19. This news is creating a buzz on the internet and thus all the Bollywood fans and movie buffs are hoping that our dear stars get out this novel virus soon.

Well, there were rumours on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya being tested positive. Maharashtra's Minister Rajesh Tope revealed this news through his Twitter page. But as he deleted it after a few hours, this made people get confused… But finally, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and confirmed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya are also tested positive for Coronavirus and will be home quarantined until they recover.





Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020





In this tweet, Abhishek mentioned that, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are tested positive and will be self-quarantined at their home. He also thanked BMC for their support and mentioned Jaya Bachchan is safe and tested negative.





My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020





In this tweet, Abhishek mentioned that, he along with his father Amitabh ji will stay in the hospital until the doctors come to a decision and they get well. He also advised people to remain cautious and safe!!!