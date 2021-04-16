Covid-19 Crisis: Will The Shootings Go On For Daily Soaps?

It is all known that, there is a 15 day Janata curfew announced in Maharashtra due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases. Well, with this sudden decision, the shootings of the Bollywood movies and small screen shows are put on a halt. Well, small screen producers will be effected a lot with this decision. Many of them spoke the media and shared their difficulties.

JD Majethia, Chairman, TV division of IFTPC and the producer of Wagle Ki Duniyashow doled out, "Right now, people have a bank of two to seven episodes. After that, they'll have to go for reruns for a week or 10 days, and that's not a big problem, if we compare it to last lockdown".

He also added, "Bahutmushkil se ek habit bantihai viewers kikewohhumara show regularly dekhein, and if this habit isn't continued, it becomes very difficult to bring them back. That's a big challenge and a big loss. So, reruns can't run for too long".

Most of the producers are also planning the outdoor shooting schedules with the lockdown mode. The listincludesKundaliBhagya, Shakti: AstitvaKeEhsaas, HamariWali Good News, Barrister Babu, Mere Sai, Indian Idol, Super Dancer andPunyashlokAhilyabai shows.

Even producer BinaiferrKohlisays, "All the channels are planning to add more advertisements in the show package to reduce the time of the content. This way, they'll be able to use the existing content judiciously as they work on figuring out a way forward, and as some settle in a new location and start shooting,"

He adds, "We're in a fix. I have a bank of seven days, but what will happen after that? I've been asked not to shoot, and I can't move the huge set I've made to another city overnight,"

He concludes saying, "But even the big bank is bound to exhaust at some stage and then we've to look at reruns, moving out of town and other permutations and combinations. But, moving out of town is also not as simple as it may seem, considering the status of virus crisis in the country".