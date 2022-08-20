Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Solve A Murder Mystery With His Team In Kasauli

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar teamed up with glam doll Rakul Preet Singh for a crime thriller Cuttputlli movie. The movie was announced a couple of days ago and now, the makers dropped in the trailer ahead of the release date. The teaser itself unveiled that Akshay will step into the shoes of investigating officer Arjan Sethi and is all set to chase a murder mystery. So, even the trailer is also interesting and a revealed a few details of the movie. Being a direct OTT release, this movie has many expectations on it.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh shared the trailer of the Cuttputlli movie on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Akshay also wrote, "3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop and A Serial-Killer out on the loose! #CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September, only on @disneyplushotstar #CuttputlliTrailerOutNow #Cuttputlli @vashubhagnani @rakulpreet @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @sargunmehta @pooja_ent @zeemusiccompany".

Going with the trailer, it showcased Akshay in an intense cop avatar. It started off by showing the beautiful scenery of the small town, Kasauli but then the trailer turns into an intense one as Akshay is seen in search of a serial killer who already murdered 2 girls. The killer drops the bodies in public places and throws a challenge to the police department. But then a schoolmaster who is seen being strict with the students will be doubted as the killer. So, we need to wait and watch how Akshay and his team will catch the murderer.

Cuttputlli movie is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the Pooja Entertainment banner. This movie is a Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan that had Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. Being a direct OTT release, the movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 2nd September, 2022.