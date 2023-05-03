Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha And Vijay Varma’s Crime Drama Promises A Deadly Murder Mystery

Bollywood's ace actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime's 'Dahaad' which is an eight-part crime drama. Sonakshi is essaying the role of a cop Anjali Bhaati in this web series and is all set to chase the mystery behind the mysterious deaths in a village. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of this most-awaited web series and showcased a glimpse of the crime drama…



Even Sonakshi also shared the Dahaad trailer on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Sonakshi also wrote, “She’ll uncover the truth… no matter what it takes. #DahaadOnPrime, New Series and my digital debut out on May 12 only on @primevideoin trailer out now - dekho aur batao kaisa laga!”

Going with the trailer, it first showcases how a few girls go missing in a village and thus police officers start investigating the case. Sonakshi aka Anjali starts digging deeper to find the links between the missing girls. On the other side, the missing girls will be found dead and will be portrayed as suicides. But Anjali tracks the serial killer who turns out to be Vijay Varma. He belongs to a decent family and is also a lecturer at a reputed college. But the reason behind his murders is not revealed… So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Anjali catches Vijay Varma and proves him as the culprit…

Speaking about the new web series, Sonakshi Sinha also said, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”

Dahaad is an eight episode web series which is helmed by director duo Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the Excel Media & Entertainment banner. The crime drama has an ensemble cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.

Dahaad will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 12th May, 2023…