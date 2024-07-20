Day out with Rakul Preet - the pictures say it all

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh offered a glimpse into her day and the ‘shoot diaries’, by sharing candid photos from her daily routine.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rakul posted a series of photos capturing moments from her workday.

The first image features Rakul dressed in a white shirt, beige coat, and blue jeans, flashing her bright smile.

The second photo shows her speaking candidly behind the camera.

Another picture shows Rakul with no-makeup on and enjoying her lunch break, dressed in a sleeveless floral top and jeans.

The post also includes glimpses of her makeup kit, vanity, team, and accessory collection.

The post is captioned: “A day in our life goes like this #shootdiaries,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

On the professional front, Rakul last featured in the Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian 2', directed by S Shankar and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and Nedumudi Venu in the pivotal roles.

The diva made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film 'Gilli', which was a remake of Selvaraghavan's '7G Rainbow Colony'.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like 'Keratam', 'Venkatadri Express', 'Rough', 'Loukyam', 'Current Theega', 'Bruce Lee', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Dhruva', and 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', among others.

Rakul also did Tamil films like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka', 'Puthagam', 'Yennamo Yedho', 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', and 'Boo'.

In Hindi cinema, Rakul has starred in 'Yaariyan', 'Aiyaary', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputlli', 'Doctor G', 'Thank God', and 'Chhatriwali'.

Meanwhile, she next has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Rakul is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. The couple tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa.