Deepika Padukone to face setback in Allu Arjun- Atlee project!

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, seems to be going through a rough phase in Tollywood as multiple filmmakers appear to be sidelining her. The actress, who was initially roped in for several high-profile Telugu projects, has been dropped or had her role reduced in recent months, sparking debate across industries.

Earlier, Deepika was replaced in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and later in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated Spirit. At that time, Vanga faced criticism and was accused of misogyny for excluding her. However, when the Kalki 2898 AD team also took the same step, many began to question Deepika’s professionalism. Reports even suggested that her husband Ranveer Singh is also known for similar starry tantrums, which may have influenced these decisions.

Now, rumors suggest that Deepika’s role in the upcoming Allu Arjun–Atlee collaboration, a mega-budget project estimated at ₹800 crore, has been deliberately cut down. Although she was initially signed as the female lead, insiders claim the makers have decided to minimize her screen space to avoid complications. With Sai Abhayankar composing the music and Atlee handling direction, the film is touted to be one of the biggest pan-Indian ventures.

While no official confirmation has been made, the developments have left fans of Deepika shocked and disappointed. For now, the actress remains in the spotlight not for her work, but for the uncertainty surrounding her Tollywood commitments.