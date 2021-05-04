Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Joins Hospital After Getting Tested Positive For Covid-19

The deadly Covid-19 making the country go into an unofficial lockdown mode with the surge in positive cases. From celebrities to normal people, this novel virus is not leaving anyone. We have already witnessed Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arkun Rampal and a few others got in contact with Covid-19 virus recently. Now, Deepika Padukone's family is also affected by it. Off late, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, who was an ace badminton player joined the hospital after suffering from a high fever. Along with him, his second daughter and wife also got tested positive for Covid-19 10 days back and are getting treated through the home quarantine method.

But according to the sources, Prakash Padukone is suffering from a high fever thus, he is immediately taken to a private hospital. Prakash's close friend Vimal Kumar spoke to the media and said, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive."



He also added, "They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."



Well, most of the Bollywood and Tollywood actors are creating awareness among their fans with their social media posts. Right from Sonu Sood to Priyanka Chopra, many of them are raising funds and are also urging their fans to donate plasma. They are also arranging the oxygen cylinders and are protecting the lives of Covid-19 affected people.