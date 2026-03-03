Devoleena Bhattacharjee stresses respect for soldiers, says mocking national integrity is ‘unacceptable’

Mumbai: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a strongly worded note on social media addressing issues of nationalism, respect and loyalty towards the country.

The actress penned a note that was powerfuly worded and read, “You say you don’t belong to this country.(BHARAT)

You feel no pride in our soldiers. No grief when they are martyred. You call terror attacks “conspiracies.” You dismiss operations as “drama.” You reduce victims to “propaganda.” But to stand against your own nation – you never hesitate.”

She further wrote, “You cry for enemies. You justify hatred. You question every sacrifice made to protect you – while enjoying the freedom that sacrifice gave you.”

“Living here. Earning here. Eating here. Breathing safely because someone stands at the border for you. And still mocking the very idea of national integrity?”

“Disagreement is your right. Disrespect is not. You don’t have to agree with every policy.

But if you cannot even acknowledge the blood shed to keep this land standing…….then ask yourself what loyalty truly means,” she wrote.

The actress further highlighted, “This is not blind nationalism. This is about dignity. This is about respect. This is about not spitting on the soil that shelters you.”

She concluded by asking to either support the country that you stay in or stay in the country you support.

“Yaa toh jiss desh ka namak kha rahe ho usse wafadaari karlo. Yaa toh jiss desh k saath wafaadari nibha rahe ho wahan ka namak khaya karo… As simple as that,” she wrote.

Talking about the actress, she is best known for playing Gopi Bahu in the television show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, and has often been seen voicing her opinions on social and on political matters.

The actress, during her wedding had earlier faced heavy trolling after she married her gym trainer, Shahnawaz Shaikh, in December 2022.

The interfaith marriage had surprised many of her fans after she shared pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony on social media.

While Devoleena follows Hinduism, her husband Shahnawaz is Muslim, which led to backlash online, but the actress braved all the heavy trolling and insensitive remarks and firmly stood by her decision.

In 2023, the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, Joy marking a new chapter in their lives.