Devoleena Bhattacharjee Undergoes A Surgery After Returning From The BB 15 House

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee entertained her fans in the BB15 house. Although she couldn't make to the finale, she stole the attention with her amazing screen presence. Off late, she underwent surgery and is now recovering from it. She was injured in a task that took place in BB house and thus she was hospitalised and immediately the surgery also happened. Afsana Khan paid a visit to the hospital and dropped a pic with Devoleena on her social media page… Off late, the 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' actress dropped a long note and a video on her Instagram page and thanked her brother…

Devoleena shared a small video on her Instagram and showed us how she is recovering after the surgery. She specially thanked her brother for supporting her in this tough phase. She wrote a long note and expressed all her feelings to her fans. "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally.

As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop.

Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery.

Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn't know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery.

In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength.

And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges.

I LOVE YOU ALL.

Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers.

And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me,not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon.

And yes no matter what "Dil hai Chota sa,Choti si Asha".

Ganpati Bappa Morya. #devoleena #positivity #warrior".

Devoleena got eliminated ahead of the finale week along with Abhijeet Bhichukale and Rashami Desai was saved and she bagged the finale ticket!

During the live session on social media she said, "Despite all the obstacles and difficulties, the contestants of the popular reality show have been trying to give their best. I will fight this but am tense about it. It's just that I need your prayers. Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera. She also emphasised that it is a nerve decompression surgery and it is serious".

She also shared her experience being in the BB15 house… "My journey was better in BB 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in life".

Well, Tejaswwi Prakash is the winner of the 15th season of the BB house and she bagged Rs 40 lakhs and a trophy!