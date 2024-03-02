‘Dharmaraobaba Atram - Dilon Ka Raja’ trailer chronicles extraordinary journey of Maharashtra minister

In a grand trailer launch event held at Mumbai's Taj Hotel, the upcoming biopic, 'Dharmaraobaba Atram - Dilon Ka Raja,' shed light on the remarkable life of Maharashtra's Cabinet minister Dharmaraobaba Atram. Directed by Bhushan Arun Chaudhari and produced under the banner of Ebina Entertainment, the film promises to offer a captivating portrayal of Atram's journey from a tribal area to a distinguished cabinet minister.

Actor Jitesh More steps into the shoes of the young Dharmaraobaba Atram, bringing to life the challenges and triumphs that marked the minister's early years. The event was graced by chief guest Rajya Sabha Member Praful Patel, who expressed surprise at discovering Atram's acting talents. Praful Patel emphasized the importance of bringing the stories of the country's gems to the public, praising Atram for his significant contributions to tribal communities.

Speaking at the event, producer Nitu Joshi, the driving force behind the biopic, shared insights into the making of the film. Joshi, inspired by Atram's struggles and responsibilities toward society, aimed to craft a narrative that would inspire and resonate with audiences. The biopic is set to showcase Atram's journey through Naxalite areas, underlining his resilience and transformative efforts in the lives of millions.

Director Bhushan Arun Chaudhari lauded the energy and spirit of Dharmaraobaba Atram, describing the experience of working on the film as a dream come true. Actor Jitesh More, who essayed the challenging role, acknowledged the pressure associated with portraying a living figure but expressed satisfaction in capturing Atram's body language convincingly.

'Dharmaraobaba Atram - Dilon Ka Raja' promises to be a compelling cinematic journey, encapsulating the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs of a political leader who rose from humble beginnings to impact the lives of many. The biopic is expected to hit screens soon, offering audiences a poignant and inspiring narrative.