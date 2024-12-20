Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Maharashtra's Advisory at Mumbai Concert: "I Won’t Bow"

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai on Thursday as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour. At the beginning of the show, he addressed the crowd about a new advisory issued by the Maharashtra government, which advised him not to sing songs that mention drugs, alcohol, or violence. Similar advisories had been issued earlier in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh before his concerts.

In a video shared online, Diljit reassured the audience, saying, “Don’t worry, the advisory is for me. I’ll make sure you have double the fun.” He then shared a thought that came to him during yoga that morning.

He compared the situation to the mythological story of Sagar Manthan, where the Devtas took the amrit (nectar) and Lord Shiv held the poison in his throat. Diljit explained that life might throw challenges at you, but you shouldn’t let them affect you. "Don’t let your work suffer. People might try to stop you, but don’t let it bother you. Enjoy and have fun," he said.

Diljit ended his speech on a positive note, performing the famous gesture from Pushpa and saying, “Aaj jhukega nahi” (I won’t bow today).

In another video, Diljit humorously pointed out that Mumbai, the hub of Bollywood, produces many songs about alcohol. He added, “You know how many songs are made in Bollywood, but my songs are making the most noise these days.”